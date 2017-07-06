USD/JPY: short term flat, but risk remains towards the downside

The USD/JPY pair extended its decline down to 109.11 early Wednesday, but recovered back to the current 109.40 region around which consolidated for most of the last two sessions. Stocks and yields are hovering around their daily openings daily basis, keeping the pair ranging tight, as the whole financial world awaits for Thursday events. Nevertheless, the technical picture is clearly bearish with the pair below the psychological 110.00 mark, and the 4 hours chart showing that the 100 SMA accelerated its decline, well above the current level, whilst technical indicators hold well below their mid-lines, having barely corrected oversold conditions. Renewed selling interest below 109.20, however, will likely anticipate another leg lower pass the mentioned daily low, and towards 108.12, this year low.

