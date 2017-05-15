USD/JPY: short term bearish, with 113.20 barely holding

The USD/JPY pair trades pretty much flat daily basis, trapped between upbeat market's mood and dollar's weakness, this last exacerbated by a poor manufacturing index just released in the US. Business activity in the New York State declined in May, according to firms responding to the survey, with business conditions down to -1.0 from previous 7.0. The pair gapped lower at the beginning of the day, falling down to 113.14 before recovering some ground, bouncing alongside with market's sentiment. US Treasury yields trade heavily, with the 10-year benchmark at 2.34%, keeping the pair´s risk towards the downside. Intraday technical indicators are biased lower, although the price remains above bullish moving averages, which limit the risk of a steeper decline at the time being. Still, the pair looks poised to extend its decline towards the 112.00 region, a long term Fibonacci support. Renewed selling pressure below 113.20 should favor a bearish extension, particularly if the next batch of US data also disappoints.

