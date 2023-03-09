The Japanese yen is showing strength on Thursday. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 136.27, down 0.79%.
Kuroda’s last hurrah
After 10 years at the helm of the Bank of Japan, Governor Kuroda chairs his final policy meeting on Friday. Traditionally, BoJ governors have not made policy changes at their last meeting, and in all likelihood, Kuroda will not go out into the night with guns blazing.
Still, Kuroda likes to keep the markets guessing and his tweak of the 10-year yield target range in December completely blindsided traders and jolted the financial markets. This has kept the markets on alert for Kuroda tweaking or even abandoning the BoJ’s yield curve control (YCC) policy. The bond market remains dysfunctional due to the YCC, even with the band widening in December. Governor-elect Ueda has stated that the current policy is appropriate, but this is to be expected at this sensitive time of changing the guard at the BoJ. Ueda will be under pressure right away to make changes to the YCC, and that could occur as soon as he takes over in April.
Fed Chair Powell didn’t add anything new at a second day of testimony on Capitol Hill, but the markets have been scrambling since his hawkish comments to lawmakers a day earlier. Powell’s said that the Fed would accelerate the pace of interest rate increases if that was what the data dictated. The markets have fallen in line and have priced a 50-basis point hike at the March 22 meeting at 77% according to the CME Group, compared to 25% before Powell’s testimony on Tuesday.
Powell’s hawkish stance has also fuelled expectations that the peak rate will be higher than expected. In December, the Fed projected a rate of 5.1%, but that is clearly out of date. The markets have priced in a peak rate of around 5.5% and Blackrock, the world’s largest asset manager sees rates peaking at 6%. Currently, the benchmark rate stands at 4.75%.
USD/JPY technical
-
136.06 is under pressure in support. 13502 is next.
-
136.86 and 1.37.90 are the next resistance lines.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0550 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0550 on Thursday. The US Dollar stays on the back foot amid retreating US Treasury bond yields and helps the pair erase some of the losses it suffered after FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish surprise.
GBP/USD loses recovery momentum near 1.1900
GBP/USD extended its recovery toward 1.1900 on Thursday but retreated modestly. Although the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength, the cautious market mood ahead of Friday's February jobs report from the US limits the pair's upside.
Gold trades modestly higher on the day above $1,810
Gold price stretched higher toward $1,820 during the European trading hours on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned south after having advanced above 4% earlier in the day, helping XAU/USD cling to its daily recovery gains.
How US President Biden’s plan for updated crypto tax affects cryptocurrency traders?
US President Joe Biden is set to unveil the new budget plan on Thursday, March 9. Reports have suggested that crypto market participants can expect changes to crypto taxation.
Markets consolidate Fed gets set
While most of the market took the Federal Reserve Chairman’s testimony as something new and shocking, such comments were merely a continuation of prior messaging.