-
USD/JPY is creating a sideways correction after a massive impulse upwards (blue arrow). The bulls are expected to push price action even higher.
-
The USD/JPY bullish momentum is probably a wave 3 (grey). The strong AO (awesome oscillator) and ecs.MACD bars are typical for such an impulse.
-
On the 1 hour chart, the wave 4 (grey) could soon be completed because price action is finishing an ABC (green) correction.
This article examines the potential breakout and targets.
Price charts and technical analysis
The USD/JPY bullish momentum is probably a wave 3 (grey). The strong AO (awesome oscillator) and ecs.MACD bars are typical for such an impulse.
-
The sideways correction makes a wave 3 pattern more likely, because it confirms a potential wave 4 pattern (grey).
-
Waves 4 are usually shallow and choppy. The current wave 4 seems to be a sideways range.
-
A bullish breakout (green arrows) above the resistance (orange lines) could confirm the bullish continuation in wave 5 (grey).
-
More upside is possible if price action is indeed in a wave 3 (pink) of wave 3 (purple).
-
A bearish breakout below the zone (green line) could indicate a deeper pullback (orange dotted arrow). In that case, the long-term 144 moving average should stop price and create a new bounce up (green dotted arrow).
-
Only a deeper retracement places the uptrend on hold (yellow button) or invalidates it (red circle).
On the 1 hour chart, the wave 4 (grey) could soon be completed because price action is finishing an ABC (green) correction.
-
The wave 4 (grey) is respecting the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the wave 3 (grey).
-
A bearish breakout below the support is aiming for the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
-
The 38.2% (and 50%) Fib are support levels which could create a bullish bounce (dotted green arrows).
-
Only a deeper breakout places the uptrend view in danger (yellow and red circles).
-
The immediate target for the wave 5 (grey) is the round level of 110. The second target is located at 111, which is the -1.618% Fib target of the 4 hour chart.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears attack yearly low, 1.1840 becomes key hurdle to north
EUR/USD fades bounces off four-month low after two consecutive days of downtrend. Confluence of 200-day SMA, early March low guards corrective pullback. Seven-week-old support line lures sellers amid bearish MACD.
GBP/USD vulnerable to further downside below 1.3700
GBP/USD struggles to rebound from seven week low. Downbeat RSI, not oversold, joins sustained break of key trend line, SMA to favor sellers. Bulls need fresh monthly high for conviction, 100-day SMA, nine-month-old support line lure bears.
Cardano at risk of a 30% decline
Cardano price is trading heavy in the context of a developing head-and-shoulders top. Based on price symmetry, traders should expect a drift higher over the next 2-3 days before ADA breaks below the neckline.
Gold clings to 200-HMA inside one-week-old triangle
Gold eases inside a choppy range around the key moving average. The yellow metal stays bear near 200-HMA while funneling down the one-week-old symmetrical triangle. Normal RSI conditions also tame directional moves between $1,725-38.
Don't Look Back: US markets ignore February Durable Goods
February was not the month for US consumers as Durable Goods followed Retail Sales into contraction, but markets are betting that the latest Washington stimulus payments on top of the waning pandemic will bring back January's buying fervor.