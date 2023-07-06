Share:

The USD/JPY pair registered a strong upwards movement, registering a new high of 145.07. Now, it has retreated a little and is trading at 143.92. It has increased by 14.04% in 2023, so after this impressive growth, we cannot exclude a temporary retreat in the short term. Today, the fundamentals should move the rate. The US is to release the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change, Unemployment Claims, ISM Services PMI, and JOLTS Job Openings. These represent high-impact events and could really shake the markets.

Technically, the USD/JPY pair extended its swing higher inside of the ascending pitchfork’s body. Now, it was almost to reach the median line which represents an upside target and a dynamic resistance. Now, it challenges the immediate low of 143.98 which stands as a static support. Taking out this obstacle opens the door for a potential drop at least towards 142.93. The bias remains bullish as long as it stays above the lower median line of the ascending pitchfork.

