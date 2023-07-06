The USD/JPY pair registered a strong upwards movement, registering a new high of 145.07. Now, it has retreated a little and is trading at 143.92. It has increased by 14.04% in 2023, so after this impressive growth, we cannot exclude a temporary retreat in the short term. Today, the fundamentals should move the rate. The US is to release the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change, Unemployment Claims, ISM Services PMI, and JOLTS Job Openings. These represent high-impact events and could really shake the markets.
Technically, the USD/JPY pair extended its swing higher inside of the ascending pitchfork’s body. Now, it was almost to reach the median line which represents an upside target and a dynamic resistance. Now, it challenges the immediate low of 143.98 which stands as a static support. Taking out this obstacle opens the door for a potential drop at least towards 142.93. The bias remains bullish as long as it stays above the lower median line of the ascending pitchfork.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
