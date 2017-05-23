USD/JPY: scale leaned towards the downside

USD/JPY Current price: 111.20

The USD/JPY pair holds around 111.20, unable to move away from this week's comfort level. Japanese preliminary manufacturing PMI, released overnight, fell to its lowest in six month, down to 52.0 in May from 52.7 in April, indicating that there's still a tough road ahead for the world's third largest economy. The lack of action surrounding the pair is due to steady US yields, as after plunging last week on risk aversion, yields entered a consolidative stage near lows. Adding to the picture is the ongoing recovery in equities that restrains demand for the safe-haven yen. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chat shows that the price keeps hovering around the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run, while moving averages have turned flat, reflecting the absence of a trend. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame turned modestly lower within negative territory, leaning the scale towards the downside. Still, the pair needs to break through 110.90 to gather downward momentum, with scope then to slide down to the 110.00/20 region.

Support levels: 110.90 110.55 110.20

Resistance levels: 111.60 112.00 112.45

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY