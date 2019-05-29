USD/JPY Current price: 109.30

Wall Street plummeted Tuesday after a failed attempt to run.

A scarce macroeconomic calendar keeping sentiment as the main market mover.

The USD/JPY pair trades around 109.30, marginally lower for the day and depressed amid falling yields and plummeting equities worldwide, in line with the risk-off sentiment. Wall Street struggled to retain gains Tuesday but finally collapsed in the last hour of trading, amid increased risk aversion related to the usual US-Sino trade war and Brexit jitters. Demand for government bonds keeps pushing their prices higher, which means that yields continue to fall. The benchmark yield for the 10-year Treasury note is currently at 2.23%, its lowest in almost two years, below that of the 3-month note, currently at 2.35%, fueling concerns about a possible recession in the US, therefore adding to the dismal market's mood.

BOJ's Kuroda hit the wires overnight, although didn't add something new to what the market already knows. There were no other macroeconomic news coming from Japan, and the US calendar has little of interest to offer this Wednesday, as it will only release the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index, foreseen at 6 in May vs. the previous 3. That said, sentiment will keep leading the way for currencies.

The USD/JPY pair trades at the lower end of its monthly range, retaining the negative bias according to the 4 hours chart, as it is unable to advance beyond a bearish 20 SMA, while the 100 SMA heads south well above the shorter one. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart remain within negative levels, although lacking directional strength. Additionally, the pair keeps moving away from the 61.8% retracement of its latest bullish run, a strong resistance at 109.65. The bearish trend would likely resume on a break below 109.00 while selling interest will continue to add on bounces toward the mentioned Fibonacci resistance.

Support levels: 109.00 108.65 108.30

Resistance levels: 109.65 109.90 110.20

