USD/JPY: risk aversion sends the JPY back to the bullish path

USD/JPY Current price: 108.54

The USD/JPY pair plunged to its lowest since last April, nearing the yearly low set back then at 108.12, as it fell this Tuesday down to 108.26. News that North Korea launched an intermediate-range missile that flew over Japan spurred a run to safety early Asia that accelerated with London's opening. Stocks are down worldwide, while safe-haven gold rallied up to 1,326.00 a troy ounce, its highest since last November. The 10-year note yield plunged to 2.10% from previous 2.17%, its lowest since the day after the US election, adding to the bullish case for the JPY. Japan released its July unemployment rate at the beginning of the day, steady at 2.8%, but overall household spending fell in the same month by 0.2%, against expectations of a 0.7% advance and YoY basis, bad news for Japan as it pushes further away the possibility of reaching BOJ's 2% inflation target. The pair settled at 108.55 mid European session, holding around the level and at risk of falling further with the US opening, with 108.12 coming at sight. In the 4 hours chart, the price remains well below its 100 and 200 SMAs, both heading sharply lower above the 109.00 region, while technical indicators have pared their declines, but currently consolidate near oversold territory, in line with a downward extension during the upcoming hours.

Support levels: 108.15 107.70 107.20

Resistance levels: 108.80 109.30 109.60

