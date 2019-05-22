USD/JPY Current price: 110.45

US government studying blacklisting Chinese surveillance tech firms.

FOMC Meeting's Minutes not expected to offer fresh clues on monetary policy.

The Japanese yen recovered some ground as risk sentiment took a turn for the worst, following news that the US is considering blacklisting Chinese surveillance tech firms, including Hikvision and Dahua Technology, escalating the trade tensions between the two countries. Equities are up in Asia and Europe, echoing Wall Street's comeback. The greenback, on the other hand, is just marginally lower against most major rivals, amid cautious mood ahead of the release of FOMC Meeting's Minutes later today. Powell & Co. are hardly expected to offer fresh clues on monetary policy, but rather reaffirm the 'patient stance.' Furthermore, recent comments from Chief Powell will likely weigh more, given that the document is from the meeting policymakers had a couple of weeks ago. Ahead of the Minutes, Fed's Williams and Fed's Bostic will offer different speeches.

The USD/JPY pair trades at around 110.45, down from a daily high of 110.66, although maintaining the positive bias in its 4 hours chart, as it holds above the 20 and 100 SMA, with the shortest still heading sharply up below the larger one. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have eased from overbought levels before losing their downward strength, now consolidating in positive territory. The pair is also holding above 110.20, the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily slump. The level is key as if it breaks below it, the bearish case will win adepts. An extension beyond the mentioned high, on the other hand, will favor an extension up to 111.24, where the pair will fill a weekly opening gap from a couple of weeks ago.

Support levels: 110.20 109.75 109.40

Resistance levels: 110.65 110.95 111.25

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY