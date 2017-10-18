USD/JPY: risk appetite undermines the Yen

Risk appetite leading the way for the pair, as DJIA surpasses 23,000

Dollar's stronger on hopes Fed Yellen's replacement will be a hawk

USD/JPY Current price: 112.35

The USD/JPY pair broke higher early Europe, trading at 112.70 at the time being, its highest in a week, as investors are regaining confidence in a tighter pace of Fed's hike, once Janet Yellen get's replaced next February. US equities keep rallying to record highs, pressuring the safe-haven currency, while US Treasury yields have recovered the ground lost at the beginning of the week, with the 10-year note benchmark closing to 2.33% from 2.30% yesterday. There were no relevant news coming from Asia, while the US calendar includes a couple of Fed's speakers, and September Housing Starts and Building Permits, expected in-line with August figures. The data is being closely watched lately, as it has been generally disappointing, and while market's reaction could be limited short-term, the numbers add to the whole growth picture.

From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart indicates that the risk is towards the upside, as the price managed to advance beyond its 100 SMA, which anyway remains flat, whilst technical indicators gain upward strength above their mid-lines. October 10th high comes at 112.82, being the immediate resistance, en route to this month high of 113.43. Below 112.45, on the other hand, the pair will lost part of its current strength, probably retreating then towards 112.00, where buying interest will likely contain declines.

Support levels: 112.45 112.00 111.60

Resistance levels: 112.80 113.10 113.45

