USD/JPY: Rising towards its resistance level, or re-testing its high rate of the week?

USD/JPY

Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that after yesterday’s announcement on US’s CPI, USD lost power and the FX pair fell from the rate of around ¥135.40 to below the support level of ¥134, and today it is upwardly reacting, breaking through that level, which led to the current rate of around ¥134.50. Today, if it holds above the support level of around ¥134.25, we should expect it to further rise towards the resistance level at around ¥135.20 and if it passes it then it could re-test the high rate of the week at around ¥135.50.