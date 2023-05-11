USD/JPY: Rising towards its resistance level, or re-testing its high rate of the week?

USD/JPY
Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that after yesterday’s announcement on US’s CPI, USD lost power and the FX pair fell from the rate of around ¥135.40 to below the support level of ¥134, and today it is upwardly reacting, breaking through that level, which led to the current rate of around ¥134.50. Today, if it holds above the support level of around ¥134.25, we should expect it to further rise towards the resistance level at around ¥135.20 and if it passes it then it could re-test the high rate of the week at around ¥135.50.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly after testing 1.0900
EUR/USD has resumed its slide in the American session and tested 1.0900 before staging a modest rebound. Risk aversion leads financial markets, with stocks in sell-off mode, hinting at further US Dollar gains. US PPI rose by less than anticipated in April, in line with an on-hold Fed.
GBP/USD extends slide to fresh weekly low near 1.2500
GBP/USD has continued to push lower and touched its lowest level in a week near 1.2500 on Thursday. The broad-based US Dollar strength and Bank of England Governor Bailey's cautious comments on the policy outlook weigh heavily on the pair.
Gold hit by broad US Dollar demand, drops below $2,020
Gold price reversed its direction and dropped below $2,020 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The risk-averse market environment provides boost to US Dollar and weighs on XAU/USD while retreating US yields limits the pair's upside for now.
Bitcoin falls below $27,600, erasing CPI-related gains
Bitcoin price has fallen sharply, staying below $27,600, as a rise in negative sentiment among crypto market participants weighs on the cryptocurrency.
Earnings miss coupled with Disney+ subscriber loss punishes sentiment
Disney (DIS) stock drooped 4.8% afterhours on Wednesday as adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the fiscal second quarter fell YoY and missed Wall Street consensus by a penny.