Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that USD gained significant strength after the announcement of the FED’s interest rate decision last night at 21:00 (GMT+3) where it jumped from the rate of around ¥139.50 to around ¥141. Currently it is traded at around ¥141.33 and if it manages to hold it above the support level of around ¥140.80 today, then we could see it rising further to a new level for the year.
