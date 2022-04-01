Asia Market Update: USD/JPY rises amid higher UST yields; JGB yields drop after BOJ bond buying plan; CN press continues to comment on RRR cut; China Caixin Mfg PMI declines to 2-year low; US jobs and wage data due later today.

General trend

- Generally quiet session for Oil FUTs after prior plunge.

- Ukraine Negotiator: Ukraine and Russia to continue peace talks on Apr 1st (Friday) [comments from Mar 30th].

- AU Treasury Sec Kennedy [is also a member of the RBA board]: Inflation risks to upside, there is opportunity for monetary policy to normalize [Senate hearing].

- AU Debt Agency confirmed syndicate.

- Some analysts see risks to China’s growth target amid COVID measures.

- South Korea 3-year yield jumps on comments from the Finance Ministry and BOK.

- Asian equities trade mixed with modest moves generally seen.

- Hang Seng has traded modestly lower [TECH index drops]; Multiple HK cos. halt share trading [includes property developers with delayed financials].

- Monthly Macau Gaming Revs in focus.

- Shanghai Composite rose during morning trading [Consumer cos. and Banks stood out].

- Nikkei 225 has pared declines.

- S&P ASX 200 traded slightly higher [Energy and Resources indices outperform].

- US equity FUTS rise.

- Shanghai markets are closed for holiday on Mon-Tues [Apr 4-5]; Hong Kong is closed on Apr 5th.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.1%.

- (AU) Michelle Bullock [currently RBA Assist Gov] has been appointed as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Dep Gov [RBA's first ever female Dep Gov]; effective immediately.

- (AU) Australia Mar Corelogic House Price Index M/M: 0.3% v 0.3% prior.

- (AU) Australia Parliament passes law requiring a levy on oil producers to pay for first round of A$325M in clean up costs in Timor Sea.

- (AU) Australia Treasury Sec Kennedy [is also a member of the RBA board]: Inflation risks to upside, there is opportunity for monetary policy to normalize - Senate hearing.

- (AU) Australia Mar AIG Manufacturing Index: 55.7 v 53.2 prior.

- (AU) Australia Mar Final PMI Manufacturing: 57.7 v 57.3 prelim (confirms 22nd month of expansion, highest since Dec).

- (AU) Australia Feb home loans value M/M: -3.7% V 1.5%E; investment lending M/M: -1.8% V 5.5%E.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ): To consult other political parties and public twice on the policy remit.

- (AU) Australia sells A$300M v A$300M indicated in 1.75% Jun 2051 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.2119% v 2.6294% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.01x v 2.82x prior [from Mar 2nd].

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.7%.

- (JP) BOJ: Increased the purchases in quarterly QE JGB bond buying plan to maintain Yield Control.

- (JP) Japan Mar Final PMI Manufacturing: 54.1 v 53.2 prelim (confirms 14th consecutive expansion).

- (JP) Japan Q1 Tankan large manufacturing index: 14 V 12E; outlook survey: 9 V 10E.

- (JP) Japan Former Top Currency Diplomat Furusawa: Not good for Yen to continue depreciating as it reflects Japan's waning competitiveness.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: FX stability is important, and sharp moves in FX are undesirable (in line); BOJ has an inflation target, not a FX target.

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Japan to impose additional sanctions on Korea; Believe that the BOJ Tankan survey shows the economy is looking upward, but pandemic issues still remain.

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.4%.

- (KR) South Korea Mar PMI Manufacturing: 51.2 v 53.8 prior (18th consecutive expansion).

- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min Lee: Reiterates inflation could remain elevated for a while; Top priority is price stabilization.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Nominee Rhee: Central bank should work with Govt on inflation, CPI to increase over 3.1% forecast during H1; Inflation in H2 depends on Ukraine war.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -1.4%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.5%.

-*(CN) CHINA MAR CAIXIN PMI MANUFACTURING: 48.1 V 49.9E (1st contraction since Jan; 2-year low).

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3509 v 6.3482 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY150B prior; Net drain CNY90B v Net inject CNY130B prior.

- (CN) China Shanghai Securities News: Necessity rises for interest rate and RRR cuts; the feasibility of monetary easing in Q2 is rising.

- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF): Launches tax benefits for Small and Medium Sized tech company R&D Costs.

Europe

- (RU) UK Military Intelligence: Russia is redeploying elements of its forces from Georgia; between 1,200 and 2,000 of Russian troops are being reorganized into 3X battalion tactical groups.

- (RU) Russia Foreign Ministry Official says will respond to EU sanctions - RIA.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.4%, ASX 200 flat , Hang Seng -0.7%; Shanghai Composite +0.7% ; Kospi -0.7%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 -0.1%.

- EUR 1.1076-1.1059 ; JPY 122.73-121.66 ; AUD 0.7500-0.7474 ;NZD 0.6949-0.6915.

- Gold -0.6% at $1,937/oz; Crude Oil -0.6% at $99.72/brl; Copper -0.7% at $4.6985/lb.