Asia Market Update: USD/JPY rises amid higher UST yields; JGB yields drop after BOJ bond buying plan; CN press continues to comment on RRR cut; China Caixin Mfg PMI declines to 2-year low; US jobs and wage data due later today.
General trend
- Generally quiet session for Oil FUTs after prior plunge.
- Ukraine Negotiator: Ukraine and Russia to continue peace talks on Apr 1st (Friday) [comments from Mar 30th].
- AU Treasury Sec Kennedy [is also a member of the RBA board]: Inflation risks to upside, there is opportunity for monetary policy to normalize [Senate hearing].
- AU Debt Agency confirmed syndicate.
- Some analysts see risks to China’s growth target amid COVID measures.
- South Korea 3-year yield jumps on comments from the Finance Ministry and BOK.
- Asian equities trade mixed with modest moves generally seen.
- Hang Seng has traded modestly lower [TECH index drops]; Multiple HK cos. halt share trading [includes property developers with delayed financials].
- Monthly Macau Gaming Revs in focus.
- Shanghai Composite rose during morning trading [Consumer cos. and Banks stood out].
- Nikkei 225 has pared declines.
- S&P ASX 200 traded slightly higher [Energy and Resources indices outperform].
- US equity FUTS rise.
- Shanghai markets are closed for holiday on Mon-Tues [Apr 4-5]; Hong Kong is closed on Apr 5th.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.1%.
- (AU) Michelle Bullock [currently RBA Assist Gov] has been appointed as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Dep Gov [RBA's first ever female Dep Gov]; effective immediately.
- (AU) Australia Mar Corelogic House Price Index M/M: 0.3% v 0.3% prior.
- (AU) Australia Parliament passes law requiring a levy on oil producers to pay for first round of A$325M in clean up costs in Timor Sea.
- (AU) Australia Treasury Sec Kennedy [is also a member of the RBA board]: Inflation risks to upside, there is opportunity for monetary policy to normalize - Senate hearing.
- (AU) Australia Mar AIG Manufacturing Index: 55.7 v 53.2 prior.
- (AU) Australia Mar Final PMI Manufacturing: 57.7 v 57.3 prelim (confirms 22nd month of expansion, highest since Dec).
- (AU) Australia Feb home loans value M/M: -3.7% V 1.5%E; investment lending M/M: -1.8% V 5.5%E.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ): To consult other political parties and public twice on the policy remit.
- (AU) Australia sells A$300M v A$300M indicated in 1.75% Jun 2051 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.2119% v 2.6294% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.01x v 2.82x prior [from Mar 2nd].
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.7%.
- (JP) BOJ: Increased the purchases in quarterly QE JGB bond buying plan to maintain Yield Control.
- (JP) Japan Mar Final PMI Manufacturing: 54.1 v 53.2 prelim (confirms 14th consecutive expansion).
- (JP) Japan Q1 Tankan large manufacturing index: 14 V 12E; outlook survey: 9 V 10E.
- (JP) Japan Former Top Currency Diplomat Furusawa: Not good for Yen to continue depreciating as it reflects Japan's waning competitiveness.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: FX stability is important, and sharp moves in FX are undesirable (in line); BOJ has an inflation target, not a FX target.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Japan to impose additional sanctions on Korea; Believe that the BOJ Tankan survey shows the economy is looking upward, but pandemic issues still remain.
Korea
- Kospi opened -0.4%.
- (KR) South Korea Mar PMI Manufacturing: 51.2 v 53.8 prior (18th consecutive expansion).
- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min Lee: Reiterates inflation could remain elevated for a while; Top priority is price stabilization.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Nominee Rhee: Central bank should work with Govt on inflation, CPI to increase over 3.1% forecast during H1; Inflation in H2 depends on Ukraine war.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -1.4%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.5%.
-*(CN) CHINA MAR CAIXIN PMI MANUFACTURING: 48.1 V 49.9E (1st contraction since Jan; 2-year low).
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3509 v 6.3482 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY150B prior; Net drain CNY90B v Net inject CNY130B prior.
- (CN) China Shanghai Securities News: Necessity rises for interest rate and RRR cuts; the feasibility of monetary easing in Q2 is rising.
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF): Launches tax benefits for Small and Medium Sized tech company R&D Costs.
Europe
- (RU) UK Military Intelligence: Russia is redeploying elements of its forces from Georgia; between 1,200 and 2,000 of Russian troops are being reorganized into 3X battalion tactical groups.
- (RU) Russia Foreign Ministry Official says will respond to EU sanctions - RIA.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.4%, ASX 200 flat , Hang Seng -0.7%; Shanghai Composite +0.7% ; Kospi -0.7%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 -0.1%.
- EUR 1.1076-1.1059 ; JPY 122.73-121.66 ; AUD 0.7500-0.7474 ;NZD 0.6949-0.6915.
- Gold -0.6% at $1,937/oz; Crude Oil -0.6% at $99.72/brl; Copper -0.7% at $4.6985/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh daily lows below 1.1050 after US data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades deep in negative territory below 1.1050. The dollar continues to gather strength after the data from the US revealed that labor conditions tightened and business activity continued to expand at a robust pace in March.
GBP/USD tests 1.3100 amid broad dollar strength
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and extended its slide to the 1.3100 area in the American session. The US Dollar Index stays in positive territory on the back of the upbeat March jobs report and Manufacturing PMI data.
Gold falls toward $1,920, remains on track to post weekly losses
Gold continues to edge lower in the American session on Friday and remains on track to end the week in negative territory. A more-than-3% increase seen in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield after the US data weigh on XAU/USD.
This simple setup for Shiba Inu will yield 75% returns
Shiba Inu price set up a bottom reversal pattern on the daily chart, signaling a massive up move. However, the recent downtick in Bitcoin’s price has caused rallying altcoins to take a break.
NIO deliveries rocket higher in March
NIO announced March 2022 deliveries of 9,985 vehicles. This represents a jump of 61% versus February and is nearly 38% higher than February of last year. NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles for the first quarter.