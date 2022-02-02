-
USDJPY hit the next target of 115.65/75 with a high for the day exactly here & a minor negative candle on the daily chart which increases the chances of a right shoulder forming here. Prices have headed lower as expected to the 114.60/55 target.
-
EURJPY shorts at strong resistance at 129.50/60 worked with a high for the day here & a potential 60 pip profit on the side to minor support at 129.00/128.90 - a low for the day exactly here.
-
CADJPY remains very volatile, making it difficult to hold a trade for more than a few hours. Up one day, down the next day in the 7-day sideways trend. The key level today does appear to be 9040/30 as stated yesterday.
-
Holding above here is positive, holding below is negative for the outlook.
Daily analysis
USDJPY reversed from the next target of 115.65/75 as we watch for a right shoulder to form. If you sold the bounce to first resistance at 115.60/70 you are doing well already as we hit targets of 114.85/80 & 114.60/55, perhaps as far as 114.35/30 today.
First resistance at 115.15/20, with further resistance at 115.60/70 of course.
EURJPY meets strong resistance again at 129.50/60. Shorts need stops above 129.70. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 129.90/95 then 130.25/35.
Minor support again at 129.00/128.90. A break lower targets 128.65/60 before a retest of 128.30/20.
CADJPY beat first resistance at 9030/40 to hit the next target of 9080/90 with a high for the day here again yesterday but the pair are difficult to read. Above here look for 9110/15. A break higher targets 9140/50.
Minor support at 9040/30. Further losses can retest 8970/60. A break lower can target the 200-day moving average at 8915/10.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
