USDJPY hit the next target of 115.65/75 with a high for the day exactly here & a minor negative candle on the daily chart which increases the chances of a right shoulder forming here. Prices have headed lower as expected to the 114.60/55 target.

EURJPY shorts at strong resistance at 129.50/60 worked with a high for the day here & a potential 60 pip profit on the side to minor support at 129.00/128.90 - a low for the day exactly here.

CADJPY remains very volatile, making it difficult to hold a trade for more than a few hours. Up one day, down the next day in the 7-day sideways trend. The key level today does appear to be 9040/30 as stated yesterday.

Holding above here is positive, holding below is negative for the outlook.

Daily analysis

USDJPY reversed from the next target of 115.65/75 as we watch for a right shoulder to form. If you sold the bounce to first resistance at 115.60/70 you are doing well already as we hit targets of 114.85/80 & 114.60/55, perhaps as far as 114.35/30 today.

First resistance at 115.15/20, with further resistance at 115.60/70 of course.

EURJPY meets strong resistance again at 129.50/60. Shorts need stops above 129.70. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 129.90/95 then 130.25/35.

Minor support again at 129.00/128.90. A break lower targets 128.65/60 before a retest of 128.30/20.

CADJPY beat first resistance at 9030/40 to hit the next target of 9080/90 with a high for the day here again yesterday but the pair are difficult to read. Above here look for 9110/15. A break higher targets 9140/50.

Minor support at 9040/30. Further losses can retest 8970/60. A break lower can target the 200-day moving average at 8915/10.