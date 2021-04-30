USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY

USDJPY shot higher again to 108.90/109.05 & overran to 109.21 this time, keeping us short as we look for minor support at 108.65/55.

EURJPY beat strong 16-month trend line resistance at 131.40/60 to target 1.3215/20& 132.40/50. We topped just 4 pips below.

CADJPY key resistance at 132.30/40. Shorts need stops above 132.55.

Daily analysis

USDJPY retests strong resistance at 108.90/109.05. Again shorts need stops above109.20. A break higher targets 109.60/70.

Shorts at strong resistance at 108.90/109.05 target 108.60/55, then 108.40/35, perhaps as far as strong support at 108.25/15. Longs need stops below 180.00.

EURJPY beat strong 16-month trend line resistance at 131.40/60 to target 1.3215/20& 132.40/50. We topped just 4 pips below. Minor support at 131.75/65 then strong support at 131.40/30. Longs need stops below 131.20. Further losses meet a buying opportunity at 130.80/70. Longs need stops below 130.50.

Key resistance at 132.30/40. Shorts need stops above 132.55. A break higher targets133.05/15.

CADJPY broke higher for break a buy signal targeting 8860/65 (hit), 8920/25 &8940/45.

Minor trend line support at 8860/50, better support at 8825/15. Longs need stops below 8795.

