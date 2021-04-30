USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY shot higher again to 108.90/109.05 & overran to 109.21 this time, keeping us short as we look for minor support at 108.65/55.
EURJPY beat strong 16-month trend line resistance at 131.40/60 to target 1.3215/20& 132.40/50. We topped just 4 pips below.
CADJPY key resistance at 132.30/40. Shorts need stops above 132.55.
Daily analysis
USDJPY retests strong resistance at 108.90/109.05. Again shorts need stops above109.20. A break higher targets 109.60/70.
Shorts at strong resistance at 108.90/109.05 target 108.60/55, then 108.40/35, perhaps as far as strong support at 108.25/15. Longs need stops below 180.00.
EURJPY beat strong 16-month trend line resistance at 131.40/60 to target 1.3215/20& 132.40/50. We topped just 4 pips below. Minor support at 131.75/65 then strong support at 131.40/30. Longs need stops below 131.20. Further losses meet a buying opportunity at 130.80/70. Longs need stops below 130.50.
Key resistance at 132.30/40. Shorts need stops above 132.55. A break higher targets133.05/15.
CADJPY broke higher for break a buy signal targeting 8860/65 (hit), 8920/25 &8940/45.
Minor trend line support at 8860/50, better support at 8825/15. Longs need stops below 8795.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
