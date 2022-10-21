Asia Market Update: Generally quiet session seen thus far; USD/JPY remains above ¥150.

General trend

- BOJ continues to increase bond purchases amid higher JGB yields.

- Equities trade generally lower.

- Snap Inc declined on financial results.

- The 20th Communist Party Congress started on Sun, Oct 16th and to last until Oct 24th.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened slightly lower.

- (NZ) New Zealand Sept Trade Balance (NZ$): -1.6B v -2.4B prior.

- (AU) Australia sells A$700M v A$700M indicated in 3.25% Apr 2025 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.6070%; bid-to-cover 3.85x.

- (AU) Australia Treasurer Chalmers: Last floods to cut 0.25% off GDP growth in Dec Quarter, to add 0.1% to CPI in Dec and Mar quaters; Natural disasters to have a big impact on CPI.

- (NZ) RBNZ Chief Economist Conway to speak at the CBA Global Markets Conference on Oct 25th (Tues).

- (NZ) New Zealand Sept Credit Card Spending M/M: 0.7% v 4.6% prior; Y/Y: 34.1% v 29.3% prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.4%

- (JP) JAPAN SEPT NATIONAL CPI Y/Y: 3.0% V 2.9%E; CPI ex-fresh food (CORE) Y/Y: 3.0% V 3.0%E (highest core annual pace since Sept 2014, ex-sales tax reading highest since Aug 1991).

- (JP) Japan Econ Min Yamagiwa: Reiterates stance sharp FX moves are undesirable.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Aims to maximize positive aspects of weak JPY; Japan will try to revive inbound tourism on weak JPY; Trust in fiscal health is very important.

- 20-year JGB yield increases to highest level since 2015.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: To speak with Australia PM on energy issues such as Australia and major nat resources supplier at upcoming summit; Keeping an eye on UK developments.

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: To continue cooperation with UK on Russia, Ukraine, and Indopacific.

- (JP) Japan Foreign Min Hayashi: Reiterates Matsuno comments on working with the UK; Gathering information on drones used in Ukraine.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: Raises purchases of 1-3 year, 3-5 year and 5-10 year, and offers to purchase 10-25 year in unscheduled op.

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.3%.

- (KR) South Korea Oct 1-20 Exports Y/Y: -5.5% v -8.7% prior; Imports Y/Y: +1.9% v 6.1% prior.

- (KR) South Korea Sept PPI Y/Y: 8.0% v 8.2% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +0.3%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1186 v 7.1188 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v CNY0B prior.

- (CN) US reportedly considering expanding its China tech ban to quantum computing and AI products - press.

- (CN) China Securities Times: Stabilizing Economy in China to support the CNY - Chief Economist as GF Securities.

- (CN) China Chipmaker YMTC: reports of participation in China Industry Ministry Emergency Meeting untrue.

- (HK) Macau: No date for resumption of China tour groups as of yet.

- (CN) China Vice Environmental Min Zhai: China to increase efforts to cut pollution and carbon emissions.

- 300750.CN Said to slow battery plans in North America, expecting new US Battery sourcing rules to increase costs - Press.

- (CN) Fitch: New US Export Controls to Challenge Semiconductor Companies.

North America

- (US) Judge dismisses lawsuit by 6 Republican-led states challenging Biden Student Loan forgiveness plan - financial press.

- (US) Central Banks [including BOJ and SNB] increased usage of Fed USD Liquidity Swaps; cites data from the NY Fed - financial press.

- (US) Initial jobless claims: 214K V 232KE; Continuing claims: 1.385M V 1.38ME..

- (US) Oct Philadelphia Fed business outlook: -8.7 V -5.0E; Prices Paid: 36.3 v 29.8 prior; New Orders: -15.9 v -17.6 prior.

- (US) Sept existing home sales: 4.71M V 4.70ME; Months supply: 3.2 v 3.2 prior.

- (US) Sept leading index: -0.4% V -0.3%E.

Europe

- (UK) Oct GfK Consumer Confidence: -47 v -52e.

- (UK) Follow Up: Said that the Chancellor of the Exchequer is likely to delay the fiscal statement due to UK Leadership contest after PM Truss resigned - UK Times.

- (EU) EU Council President Michel: European Commission has agreed to work on measures to contain energy prices; To work on guaranteeing supply and reducing prices [no specifics initially disclosed].

- (ES) Spain and France agree to an undersea pipeline for Hydrogen gas nicknamed "BarMar" which runs from Barcelona to Merseilles - Press.

- (EU) France President Macron: No agreement on joint debt in EU as it is not yet needed; EU can implement energy mechanisms by early Nov.

- (EU) EU Commission Pres Von der Leyen: Strong will among EU to reach a conclusion to gas issue.

- (DE) German Chancellor Scholz: Germany in no way isolated by EU member states.

- (CZ) Czech Central Bank Vice-Gov Mora: Rates should increase by at least 50bps; Would prefer to raise rates and end FX interventions; Will leave bank when term expires.

- (IL) Israel Aug Chain Store Sales Y/Y: -2.3% v +0.9% prior.

- (CN) China's Xi'an city (13M citizens) said to implement Covid control measures only in risk areas instead of city-wide 'static management' - press.

- (UK) Foreign Sec Cleverly Spokesman: Foreign Sec to announce sanctions regarding Iranian drones.

- (TR) Turkey central bank(CBRT) cuts one-week repo rate by150BPS TO 10.50%; more-than-expected.

- (UK) PM Truss confirms to resign; Leadership election next week - statement on her future.

- (EU) France Pres Macron: Imperative that EU remains united in its approach to gas and energy; MidCat gas pipeline project is over; Instead will focus on a new deal with Spain and Portugal.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.4%, ASX 200 -0.8% , Hang Seng -0.5%; Shanghai Composite +0.3% ; Kospi -0.3%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.4%; Nasdaq100 -0.7%, Dax -1.1%; FTSE100 -0.5%.

- EUR 0.9790-0.9763 ; JPY 150.43-150.05 ; AUD 0.6238-0.6255 ;NZD 0.5683-0.5650.

- Gold -0.7% at $1,624/oz; Crude Oil +0.5% at $84.96/brl; Copper -0.4% at $3.3862/lb.