The USD/JPY pair is trading in the red at 144.51 on the H4 chart. The bias remains bullish despite temporary retreats. In the short term, a retreat was natural after its strong rally. Later, the US data could be decisive. The PPI, Core PPI, and Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment data may bring high volatility. Better than expected figures should help the greenback to take the lead again.
From the technical point of view, the USD/JPY pair turned to the downside after reaching a major supply zone. Stabilizing below the median line (ML) and developing a bearish pattern indicates a larger correction. On the other hand, coming back above the median line and taking out the 145.07 static resistance opens the door for further growth.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
