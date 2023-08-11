Share:

The USD/JPY pair is trading in the red at 144.51 on the H4 chart. The bias remains bullish despite temporary retreats. In the short term, a retreat was natural after its strong rally. Later, the US data could be decisive. The PPI, Core PPI, and Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment data may bring high volatility. Better than expected figures should help the greenback to take the lead again.

From the technical point of view, the USD/JPY pair turned to the downside after reaching a major supply zone. Stabilizing below the median line (ML) and developing a bearish pattern indicates a larger correction. On the other hand, coming back above the median line and taking out the 145.07 static resistance opens the door for further growth.

