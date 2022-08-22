Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
EUR/USD closes in on multi-year lows below parity Premium
Following a short-lasting recovery phase, EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and started to decline toward the multi-year low it touched at 0.9952 in July. The intense flight to safety in the American session provides a boost to the dollar and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1800 amid risk aversion
With safe-haven flows continuing to dominate the financial markets in the second half of the day, GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level since mid-July below 1.1800. The US Dollar Index is up another 0.5% following last week's 2.3% gain.
Gold bears target $1,720 as US dollar keeps reins
Gold price remains under intense selling pressure at the start of the week, extending the previous week’s bearish momentum into the sixth straight day. The relentless demand for the safe-haven US dollar could be linked as the main underlying factor behind the latest sell-off in the bright metal.
Ethereum remains a beta asset relative to Bitcoin
Ethereum price remains a beta asset relative to Bitcoin price as it has dropped nearly 8% over the last twelve hours while BTC has slid roughly 4%. This development indicates that the upcoming Merge update has not had any hand in reducing the high degree of correlation that exists between the two assets.
