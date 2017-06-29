USD/JPY: recovery to strengthen above 112.80

USD/JPY Current price: 112.66

The USD/JPY pair surged to its highest in over a month, trading around 112.60 ahead of Wall Street's opening, fueled by a continued advance in US Treasury yields, and equities. Data coming from Japan disappointed, with retail sales up by 2% in May, below market's expectations of 2.6% and previous 3.2% yearly basis. When compared to April, sales fell by 1.6%. Poor wage growth was behind the slowdown in sales, somehow indicating that the BOJ has little chances of giving up on easing in the near term. Ahead of US data, the pair remains near its daily high of 112.74, with a bullish technical stance, given that in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators head north within positive territory. The 100 SMA advanced below the 200 SMA, both far below the current level, whilst the pair has a Fibonacci resistance at 112.90, the 23.6% retracement of the April/May rally. Beyond it, the pair has scope to extend its gains up to the 113.60/80 price zone, while beyond this last, 114.36, May high, comes next.

Support levels: 112.45 112.00 111.60

Resistance levels: 112.90 113.20 113.70

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY