USD/JPY Current price: 107.42
- The dollar is in better shape after US Fed officials down-talked chances of aggressive rate cuts.
- USD/JPY could turn bullish once above 107.95, a Fibonacci resistance.
The greenback is doing a bit better this Wednesday, helped by Fed officials down-talking chances of aggressive rate cuts. Fed’s Bullard, a well-known dove, said that he believes a 50 basis point rate cut would be “overdone,” adding that the rate cut would be an “insurance cut.” He also said that, if the Fed cuts rates, he does not feel to also end the reduction of the balance sheet. Fed’s Chief Powell also spoke about monetary policy, and while not being as specific as Bullard, he said pretty much the same, reiterating his confident stance on the economic conditions. The USD/JPY pair recovered ground as mood improved, now trading around the 107.40 price zone.
Japan didn’t release macroeconomic data, but the US calendar will be quite entertaining, as the country will release May Durable Goods Orders seen up by 0.2% after falling by 2.1% in April. Non-defense Capital Orders ex-Aircraft are seen rising a modest 0.1%, following a 1.0% decline. The country will also release Wholesale Inventories, and May’s Goods Trade Balance.
The USD/JPY pair is trading just below the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline, measured between 108.67 and 106.77, at 107.50, the immediate resistance. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is developing above a directionless 20 SMA, while technical indicators have turned flat after reaching their mid-lines, suggesting limited buying interest around it. The 61.8% retracement of the mentioned decline stands at 107.95, providing a strong static resistance that the pair would need to surpass to turn bullish.
Support levels: 107.10 106.75 106.40
Resistance levels: 107.50 107.95 108.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses as Fed moderates message
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, consolidating losses. The Fed's Bullard and Chair Powell have conveyed a balanced message, boosting the greenback. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said 90% of the deal with China is done.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700. BOE Gov. Carney said the BOE may cut rates in case of a no-deal Brexit. Boris Johnson has rattled markets by saying leaving the EU by October 31st is "do or die."
USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, re-takes 107.50
The less dovish rhetoric from a selection of Fed speakers overnight continues to aid the post-FOMC US dollar recovery, prompting the USD/JPY pair to retest the midpoint of the 107 handle despite negative Asian equities.
Fed comments kill investors' buzz
Equity markets are looking a little flat on Wednesday after the Fed took the wind out of its sails and massaged expectations ahead of the July meeting
Gold: Bulls trying to defend 100-hour SMA, ahead of $1400 mark
The mentioned handle coincides with 38.2% Fibo. level of the $1342-$1439 recent upsurge, which if broken decisively would be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and trigger further intraday weakness.