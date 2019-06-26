USD/JPY Current price: 107.42

The dollar is in better shape after US Fed officials down-talked chances of aggressive rate cuts.

USD/JPY could turn bullish once above 107.95, a Fibonacci resistance.

The greenback is doing a bit better this Wednesday, helped by Fed officials down-talking chances of aggressive rate cuts. Fed’s Bullard, a well-known dove, said that he believes a 50 basis point rate cut would be “overdone,” adding that the rate cut would be an “insurance cut.” He also said that, if the Fed cuts rates, he does not feel to also end the reduction of the balance sheet. Fed’s Chief Powell also spoke about monetary policy, and while not being as specific as Bullard, he said pretty much the same, reiterating his confident stance on the economic conditions. The USD/JPY pair recovered ground as mood improved, now trading around the 107.40 price zone.

Japan didn’t release macroeconomic data, but the US calendar will be quite entertaining, as the country will release May Durable Goods Orders seen up by 0.2% after falling by 2.1% in April. Non-defense Capital Orders ex-Aircraft are seen rising a modest 0.1%, following a 1.0% decline. The country will also release Wholesale Inventories, and May’s Goods Trade Balance.

The USD/JPY pair is trading just below the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline, measured between 108.67 and 106.77, at 107.50, the immediate resistance. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is developing above a directionless 20 SMA, while technical indicators have turned flat after reaching their mid-lines, suggesting limited buying interest around it. The 61.8% retracement of the mentioned decline stands at 107.95, providing a strong static resistance that the pair would need to surpass to turn bullish.

Support levels: 107.10 106.75 106.40

Resistance levels: 107.50 107.95 108.20