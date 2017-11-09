USD/JPY: recovery extends, 109.25 at sight

USD/JPY Current price: 108.58

The Japanese yen is among the worst performers this Monday, as weekend relief headlines sent investors away from the safe-haven currency. The USD/JPY gapped higher at the opening and advanced during the first half of the day, holding near its daily high of 108.65 ahead of the US opening, and with the gap still unfilled. Market players look for riskier assets in quiet trading, as North Korea refrained from performing a missile test on Saturday, the 69th anniversary of the current regime. Also, equities are trading higher, lead by an advance in insurance companies, which gain also on relief, as the Hurricane Irma that hit the US Florida coast, seems to have had lesser consequences than initially estimated. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that technical indicators aim higher, but the RSI is around 50 and the Momentum below its 100 level, as the price remains far below its 100 and 200 SMAs, all of which limits chances of a steeper recovery. The pair has an immediate resistance around 108.75, with gains beyond the level favoring an extension up to 109.25, where the 100 SMA in the mentioned chart should contain the advance.

Support levels: 108.30 108.00 107.65

Resistance levels: 108.75 109.00 109.25

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY