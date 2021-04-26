In an alternative scenario, after a return to the bull market zone above the resistance level 108.15 (ЕМА50 on the daily chart) and after the breakdown of the resistance levels 108.34, 108.56, long positions will again become relevant.
And so far, short positions are preferred.
Support levels: 107.00, 106.75, 106.50, 106.00.
Resistance levels: 108.00, 108.15, 108.34, 108.56.
Trading recommendations
Buy Stop 108.40. Stop Loss 107.40. Take-Profit 109.00, 109.25, 109.70, 110.95.
Sell by market, Sell Stop 107.40. Stop Loss 108.40. Take-Profit 107.00, 106.75, 106.50, 106.00, 104.50, 102.60, 101.20, 100.60, 100.00.
Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
