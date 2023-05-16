USD/JPY
Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is traded 22 pips away from its resistance level at around ¥135.98. Today, if it fails to pass the resistance level which is located at the rate of around ¥136.20, we should expect it to fall towards its support level at around ¥134.60 otherwise it could approach the next resistance level at around ¥137.60.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.0900 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD has staged a minor comeback to test 1.0900 in the European session. The US Dollar is seeing renewed selling amid a positive shift in risk sentiment. Eurozone GDP and US Retail Sales data are awaited ahead of US debt ceiling talks.
GBP/USD regains 1.2500 as US Dollar resumes correction
GBP/USD is trading back above 1.2500, reversing losses led by the mixed UK labor market report. The US Dollar has resumed its corrective downside amid a recovery in risk sentiment. Traders await the US data and debt ceiling updates.
Gold bears approach $2,000 amid US default fears ahead of Retail Sales
Gold price (XAU/USD) refreshes intraday low near $2005.00 as it takes offers to reverse the week-start corrective bounce heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Dogecoin daily transactions hit record high surpassing Bitcoin, DOGE gears up for recovery
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, witnessed a peak in daily transactions, which climbed to a record high of 650,000.
Debt default back on table as manufacturing melts
Senator McCarthy’ has totally rejected the idea, put forward the day before by some Democrats, that staffers meetings had made significant progress.