Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is traded 22 pips away from its resistance level at around ¥135.98. Today, if it fails to pass the resistance level which is located at the rate of around ¥136.20, we should expect it to fall towards its support level at around ¥134.60 otherwise it could approach the next resistance level at around ¥137.60.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.