Coach covers the Key Reversal in USDJPY. He shares where he'd reenter Cable and Aussie shorts. He also covers Metals and AMZN.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0900 after disappointing US data
EUR/USD gained traction and climbed above 1.0900 on Wednesday. After the data from the US showed that employment in the private sector rose less than expected in August and second quarter GDP growth got revised lower, the US Dollar came under selling pressure.
GBP/USD rises to multi-day highs above 1.2700
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.2700 for the first time in six days on Wednesday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the weaker-than-expected ADP jobs data for August, helping the pair stretch higher.
Gold rises above $1,940 as US yields decline after employment data
Gold price touched its highest level since early August above $1,940 on Wednesday after the ADP showed that private sector employment grew at a softer pace than expected in August. The 10-year US yield turned south and retreated toward 4.1%, providing an additional boost to XAU/USD.
Bone ShibaSwap shines among the best performers of the week
Bone ShibaSwap saw a bullish spike after Grayscale seized a victory against the US SEC on August 29. This development pushed many of the cryptocurrencies up, but only a few, such as BONE, have managed to stick it out throughout the past week.
DJIA stock breaks back above 34,712 resistance point
DJIA is holding the line on Wednesday as other indices fall prey to higher inflation data out of Europe. Inflation readings from Germany and Spain early on Wednesday sent the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 futures lower, but Dow futures remained slightly in the green.