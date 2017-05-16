USD/JPY: ranging, but intrinsically bearish

The USD/JPY pair has little life of its own so far this week, hovering some 30 pips either side of Friday's close in the 113.30 region. Much of the lack of direction in the pair comes from US Treasury yields, flat near its recent lows ever since the week started. Softer-than-expected US data supports a downward extension, particularly on a bearish acceleration through 113.20. Short term the downward risk remains limited, as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators are retreating from their mid-lines and within negative territory, but above previous lows, whilst the 100 SMA extended its advance, now around 112.45. Despite the absence of directional strength, the risk remains towards the downside as long as selling interest contains rallies on approaches to the 114.50 region, while a break below the mentioned support, should favor a bearish extension towards the 112.00 region, a long term Fibonacci support.

