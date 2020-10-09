USD/JPY struggles to extend the recent rebound beyond 106.00.

Price action looks to the risk appetite, US yields.

Following a brief test of the area above 106.00 the figure during early trade, USD/JPY seems to have met a cluster of sellers, giving away those initial gains soon afterwards.

Absent relevant events or key data releases, investors continue to monitor the rising uncertainty in the US political scenario with less than a month to the presidential elections.

Furthermore, and always amidst increasing cases of COVID-19 across the globe and renewed social restrictions in many countries, market participants keep gauging the impact of the pandemic on the global economy. However, it seems that the “half-glass-full” view dominates the mood among traders, particularly after latest news that the debate around an extra stimulus package seems to have been resuscitated.

Short-term Technical Outlook

Further upside in USD/JPY is expected to face a key barrier in the mid-106.00, where coincide the 100-day SMA and early September tops. Further up comes in the 107.00 neighbourhood, all ahead of the critical 200-day SMA, today at 107.45. On the downside, initial contention emerges at the so far monthly lows just below 105.00 the figure. A deeper pullback carries the potential to test the 104.00 zone (September 21).