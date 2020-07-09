- USD/JPY is seen within the 106.00/110.00 range in the near-term.
- Markets’ attention stays on the pandemic and economic recovery.
USD/JPY is prolonging the multi-session side-line theme for yet another day on Thursday, coming under a mild selling pressure against the backdrop of the relentless improvement in the risk complex and the consequent outflows from the safe havens.
On the more macro view, the trade-off between the unremitting progress of the coronavirus pandemic vs. the reopening of the global economy is predicted to keep ruling the sentiment for the foreseeable future.
Near-term Price Outlook
The continuation of the consolidative stance likely between 106.00 and 110.00 is seen unchanged for the time being. The 200-day SMA, today at 108.36, remains the near-term target. Further up is located the 110.00 neighbourhood. If cleared, this should open the door to a potential test of 2020 highs in the 112.00 region. On the downside, if 106.00 is breached on a sustainable fashion, then there are no relevant supports until the February-March sell-off to the vicinity of 101.00 (March 9).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
