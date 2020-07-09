USD/JPY is seen within the 106.00/110.00 range in the near-term.

Markets’ attention stays on the pandemic and economic recovery.

USD/JPY is prolonging the multi-session side-line theme for yet another day on Thursday, coming under a mild selling pressure against the backdrop of the relentless improvement in the risk complex and the consequent outflows from the safe havens.

On the more macro view, the trade-off between the unremitting progress of the coronavirus pandemic vs. the reopening of the global economy is predicted to keep ruling the sentiment for the foreseeable future.

Near-term Price Outlook

The continuation of the consolidative stance likely between 106.00 and 110.00 is seen unchanged for the time being. The 200-day SMA, today at 108.36, remains the near-term target. Further up is located the 110.00 neighbourhood. If cleared, this should open the door to a potential test of 2020 highs in the 112.00 region. On the downside, if 106.00 is breached on a sustainable fashion, then there are no relevant supports until the February-March sell-off to the vicinity of 101.00 (March 9).