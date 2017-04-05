USD/JPY: pressuring the 113.00 level

The USD/JPY pair kept advancing, reaching 113.04, after London's opening, amid a continued improve in market's confidence: despite stocks trade uneventfully in Asia due to Japan's Golden Week, European equities edged sharply higher, while US futures are poised to open with strong gains. US employment data just released maintained the pair near the mentioned high, and ahead of the critical Nonfarm Payroll report to be released on Friday. Given the positive tone of worldwide equities, the pair has room to extend its gains during the upcoming session, particularly if US Treasury yields follow-through. The Momentum indicator in the 4 hours chart holds well above its mid-line but without directional strength, whilst the RSI indicator consolidates around 77, limiting the risk of a downward move. In the same chart the 100 SMA keeps grinding higher below the 200 SMA, but both are far from indicating strong buying interest.

