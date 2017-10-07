USD/JPY: pressuring May's high

USD/JPY Current price: 113.88

The USD/JPY pair topped at 114.29 its highest since May 11th, helped by comments coming from BOJ's governor Kuroda, who still sees the economy expanding at a moderate pace, upbeat on the economic outlook, adding that the Central Bank will maintain easing focused on yield curve control, for as long as needed. The divergences with the BOJ and the hawkish Fed, are backing the pair's advance, although easing yields are preventing the pair from advancing further. The pair stalled right below the 114.40 region, where the pair topped early May, a strong immediate resistance, but the 4 hours chart shows that the price remains well above a bullish 100 SMA that extends its advance above the 200 SMA, both far below the current level, whilst technical indicators are retreating modestly, but still near overbought levels. Overall, the downside potential seems limited as long as the pair holds above 114.00, although a retracement in yields can drive the pair down to 113.60 during the US afternoon.

Support levels: 114.00 113.60 113.10

Resistance levels: 114.40 114.85 115.30

