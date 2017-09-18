USD/JPY: pressuring highs, 111.60 key
USD/JPY Current price: 111.34
Slow start to the week sees USD/JPY advancing modestly, amid positive market mood. No news over the weekend were good news for the financial world, with safe-havens under moderate pressure, stocks in the green and the greenback seeing a modest recovery across the board. The USD/JPY pair advanced up to 111.42, its highest since late July, holding nearby ahead of the US opening. The pair left an unfilled gap at 110.82, Friday's close. The US calendar won't bring relevant macroeconomic figures, although a BOE's Carney speak can shake the FX board. Technically, the pair maintains the bullish stance seen on previous updates, supported by readings in the 4 hours chart, as indicators are aiming to regain the upside, still flat within positive territory, whilst the price remains above its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest accelerating below the largest. While additional gains are not yet confirmed, the risk is towards the upside, yet the pair would need to break above the 111.60 region to confirm further gains, a strong static resistance.
Support levels: 110.85 110.50 110.20
Resistance levels: 111.60 112.00 112.45
