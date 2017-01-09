USD/JPY: pressured, but bearish scope limited

USD/JPY Current price: 109.98

The USD/JPY pair fell to 109.55 following the release of a really disappointing US employment report, but bounced back towards the current 110.00 region, as stocks hold on to gains while yields ticked higher. The pair however, remains in the red, as the US economy created less jobs than expected in August, just 156K, while the unemployment rate moved back to 4.4%. Wages are probably the biggest disappointment, steady at 2.5% yearly basis and just up by 0.1% in the month. The 4 hours chart for the pair shows that the price remained below the 200 SMA ever since the day started, but also that buyers defended the downside around the 100 DMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart gain downward strength around their mid-lines, with not enough to confirm a downward extension for the upcoming hours, unless the mentioned daily low gives up.

Support levels: 109.55 109.20 108.70

Resistance levels: 110.20 110.60 110.95

