The USD/JPY pair is getting ready to reverse and give back most of the gains to the market. The Greenback is struggling to find upside traction while the risk mood remains sightly sour amid rapid spreading virus and the extension in lockdown in most of the regions.
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bearish
|Oversold
|Expanding
|1H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
|4H
|Strongly Bearish
|Neutral
|High
|1D
|Bullish
|Overbought
|Shrinking
|1W
|Overbought
|Expanding
Updated Mar 19, 06:30 GMT
The pair is struggling to keep the gains in all timeframes. The shrinking volatility in the daily chart with recent candles having wick on the upside reveals that a major bearish storm is under preparation.
On the other hand, the price has found mild support on the hourly chart. However, any pullback will be transient and may provide a selling opportunity.
Just be cautious that any news related to an improved situation in the global economy or vaccination of corona can potentially increase the risk appetite and may strengthen the Japanese Yen that can eventually push the USD/JPY pair to test previous highs.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.75
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|108.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.52
|Daily SMA50
|105.71
|Daily SMA100
|104.86
|Daily SMA200
|105.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.3
|Previous Daily Low
|108.62
|Previous Weekly High
|109.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.28
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.93
The analysis, trade recommendations or strategies are meant for educational purposes. Each trader should use his own due diligence in making trading decisions and take risk as per tolerance capacity. Black Pipper Forex cannot be held responsible for any loss caused.
