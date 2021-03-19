The USD/JPY pair is getting ready to reverse and give back most of the gains to the market. The Greenback is struggling to find upside traction while the risk mood remains sightly sour amid rapid spreading virus and the extension in lockdown in most of the regions.

  TREND INDEX OB/OS INDEX VOLATILY INDEX
15M Bearish Oversold Expanding
1H Bearish Neutral Low
4H Strongly Bearish Neutral High
1D Bullish Overbought Shrinking
1W   Overbought Expanding

 Updated Mar 19, 06:30 GMT

The pair is struggling to keep the gains in all timeframes. The shrinking volatility in the daily chart with recent candles having wick on the upside reveals that a major bearish storm is under preparation. 

On the other hand, the price has found mild support on the hourly chart. However, any pullback will be transient and may provide a selling opportunity. 

Just be cautious that any news related to an improved situation in the global economy or vaccination of corona can potentially increase the risk appetite and may strengthen the Japanese Yen that can eventually push the USD/JPY pair to test previous highs. 

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.75
Today Daily Change -0.14
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 108.89
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.52
Daily SMA50 105.71
Daily SMA100 104.86
Daily SMA200 105.47
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.3
Previous Daily Low 108.62
Previous Weekly High 109.24
Previous Weekly Low 108.28
Previous Monthly High 106.69
Previous Monthly Low 104.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.05
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.88
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.26
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.93

The analysis, trade recommendations or strategies are meant for educational purposes. Each trader should use his own due diligence in making trading decisions and take risk as per tolerance capacity. Black Pipper Forex cannot be held responsible for any loss caused.

