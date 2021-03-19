The USD/JPY pair is getting ready to reverse and give back most of the gains to the market. The Greenback is struggling to find upside traction while the risk mood remains sightly sour amid rapid spreading virus and the extension in lockdown in most of the regions.

TREND INDEX OB/OS INDEX VOLATILY INDEX 15M Bearish Oversold Expanding 1H Bearish Neutral Low 4H Strongly Bearish Neutral High 1D Bullish Overbought Shrinking 1W Overbought Expanding

Updated Mar 19, 06:30 GMT

The pair is struggling to keep the gains in all timeframes. The shrinking volatility in the daily chart with recent candles having wick on the upside reveals that a major bearish storm is under preparation.

On the other hand, the price has found mild support on the hourly chart. However, any pullback will be transient and may provide a selling opportunity.

Just be cautious that any news related to an improved situation in the global economy or vaccination of corona can potentially increase the risk appetite and may strengthen the Japanese Yen that can eventually push the USD/JPY pair to test previous highs.