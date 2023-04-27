Share:

USD/JPY

Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the Forex pair had bottomed below the rate of ¥133 and currently it has been corrected at the rate of around ¥133.75. USD seems to get stronger, and today we could expect a further increase of the FX’s rate towards its resistance level which is located at around ¥134.30. We do not expect it to pass that resistance level unless the today’s announcement on the US GDP and Jobless Claims at 15:30 (GMT+3) support a further increase of the USD.