USD/JPY
Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the Forex pair had bottomed below the rate of ¥133 and currently it has been corrected at the rate of around ¥133.75. USD seems to get stronger, and today we could expect a further increase of the FX’s rate towards its resistance level which is located at around ¥134.30. We do not expect it to pass that resistance level unless the today’s announcement on the US GDP and Jobless Claims at 15:30 (GMT+3) support a further increase of the USD.
US Q1 GDP data to trigger next big action in USD – LIVE
The US economy is forecast to register an annualized expansion of 2% in the first quarter of the year. The US Dollar (USD) has been struggling to find demand since the Fed's dovish guidance in March and the GDP report could trigger the next big action in the USD.
EUR/USD consolidates near 1.1050 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is holding gains near 1.1050, consolidating the pullback from 13-month highs of 1.1095 on Thursday. The pair is underpinned by a broadly subdued US Dollar and cautious optimism. All eyes remain on the US advance Q1 GDP release for fresh trading impetus.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.2500 as US Q1 GDP looms
GBP/USD is struggling to defend gains while trading below 1.2500 in the European session. The US Dollar stays on the back foot, as investors refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the critical US Q1 GDP data release.
Gold clings to gains around $2,000 amid softer US Dollar, focus remains on US GDP
Gold price is holding its steady ascent in the European session. The bright metal retakes the $2,000 mark, helped by a defensive US Dollar but the upside remains capped due to the renewed advance in the US Treasury bond yields. US GDP awaited.
Uniswap rise in trading volume indicates strong growth in trader appetite for top DeFi products
Uniswap (UNI) decentralized exchange (DEX) breached the $1.5 trillion mark in trading volume metrics on April 24, signaling a new wave of bullishness on Web3 liquidity solutions among players in the digital asset sector.