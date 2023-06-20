Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0950 as US Dollar retreats
EUR/USD is advancing toward 1.0950 in the early European trading hours, looking to gain meaningful traction. The US Dollar is retreating across the board, pausing its three-day recovery mode ahead of mid-tier US data and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD retakes 1.2800 despite cautious mood
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2800, as the US Dollar retreats even though the markets trade with caution. The pair finds support from the hawkish BoE expectations ahead of Wednesday's UK inflation data. US data and Fedspeak awaited.
Gold climbs above $1,950 as investors anticipate only one interest rate hike by Fed
Gold price witnessed decent buying interest around $1,947.50 in the London session. The precious metal has climbed above the crucial resistance of $1,950.00 as investors are anticipating only one more interest rate hike from the Fed this year.
Pro Ripple attorney John Deaton finds legal provision that could have avoided SEC lawsuit
John Deaton, said Tuesday that a legal provision called the Safe Harbor proposal could have avoided the US financial regulator’s lawsuit against the cross-border remittance firm, saving millions of dollars that could have been invested in increasing XRP’s decentralization.
US return could boost activity, focus remains on BoE and UK inflation
Stock markets remain slightly in the red on Tuesday but activity should pick up with the return of Wall Street from the long bank holiday weekend. The focus this week remains on the central banks and whether we are as close to the end of the tightening cycle as everyone wants to believe.