USD/JPY: positive for the day, bulls hold the grip

USD/JPY Current price: 112.29

The USD/JPY pair holds on to modest intraday gains after filling the weekly opening gap early London, reversing short-term losses triggered by news that PM Abe confirmed an upcoming snap election. Abe wants to reaffirm its mandate to overcome the crisis generated by rising threats from North Korea. A date has not been released yet, but market speculates the election will take place late October. Additionally, BOJ's Kuroda was on the wires today, saying that there are limits to how much central banks can deepen negative interest rates while reaffirming the need of maintaining BOJ's ultra-loose monetary policy. Technically, the pair holds near its recent multi-month high of 112.71, but with the downside clearly limited, as the price stands well above the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, around 111.40, while in the 4 hours chart, the price is also far above the 100 and 200 SMAs, which present modest upward slopes. Technical indicators, however, hover around their mid-lines with no directional strength. Beyond the mentioned high, the rally will likely extend, yet gains will likely be moderate in this dull Monday.

Support levels: 111.85 111.40 111.10

Resistance levels: 112.70 113.00 113.45

