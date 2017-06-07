USD/JPY: positive, but waiting for the NFP report

The USD/JPY pair trades marginally higher daily basis, but confined within Wednesday's range, trapped between poor US employment data, and rising US yields. The ADP report just released showed that the private sector added less jobs in June, while May figure suffered a downward revision. Also, weekly unemployment claims rose last week, up to 248K, both pointing for a weak NFP report for tomorrow. Treasury yields, however, have extended their latest recovery, with the 10-year note benchmark up to 2.38% from previous 2.35%, limiting the downside for the pair. Seems unlikely the pair will see much action ahead of the US monthly employment report, but given latest behavior, the risk remains towards the upside as pullbacks continue to met buying interest at 112.90, a Fibonacci support, whilst in the 4 hours chart, the 100 and 200 SMAs advanced further below the current level, maintaining their bullish slopes. In the same chart, the Momentum indicator turned higher in positive territory, while the RSI hovers around 55.

