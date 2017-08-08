USD/JPY: poised to retest recent low of 109.84

USD/JPY Current price: 110.32

The Japanese yen is the best performer against the greenback this Tuesday, with the USD/JPY pair retreating further from early week peak near 111.00. There was no certain catalyst behind the intraday decline, but persistent dollar weakness. News coming from Japan showed that the current account surplus was 934.6 billion yen, above the estimate of 860.5 billion yen, whilst the goods trade surplus was also better-than-expected in June, up to 518.5 billion yen. Backing the yen are softer stocks and yields, although no big news are seen in equities market's either. From a technical point of view, the pair has scope to extend its decline, given that the price has extended its slide below the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily decline, while technical indicators head lower, and particularly the RSI, now around 41, supports additional slides. In the same chart, the 100 SMA has extended its slide above the current level, also in line with further declines. The immediate support is now the 110.20 price zone, with a break below it exposing the recent low at 109.84, while below this last, the bearish movement will likely extend down to 109.50.

Support levels: 110.20 109.85 109.50

Resistance levels: 100.70 111.05 111.40

