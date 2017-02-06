USD/JPY: poised to challenge critical 110.50 support

USD/JPY Current price: 110.76

The USD/JPY pair plunged towards its weekly low after the release of the NFP report, printing 110.54 and trading a few pips above the level ahead of Wall Street's opening. The headline figure of the NFP report printed 138K, well below market's expectations and previous, despite this last suffered a downward revision. Wages were also a concern, rising by less-than-expected yearly basis, steady at 2.5%, while only up by 0.2% when compared to April. The soft number may not be enough to deviate the Fed from its path of rising rates next June, but the market is now doubting it will be able to keep on tightening afterwards, particularly if Q2 data retain the soft tone of Q1. The pair holds a few pips above the mentioned low, but poised to extend its decline, particularly on a break below 110.50, the 61.8% retracement of the latest bullish run. US Treasury yields plunged following the news, with the 10-year benchmark currently at 2.17%, down from previous 2.20%, further favoring a bearish breakout.

Support levels: 110.50 110.10 109.70

Resistance levels: 111.20 111.60 112.05

