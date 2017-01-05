USD/JPY: Poised to challenge 112.00

USD/JPY Current price: 111.70

The USD/JPY pair advanced up to 111.91 at the beginning of the day, surpassing April's high by a few pips, although holding below the critical 112.00 figure amid thin trading. The first batch of US data released ahead of the US opening was disappointing, as personal income grew by less than expected in March, while spending remained flat. Personal Consumption Expenditures price index was soft as expected, with the monthly core reading down by 0.1%. The pair retreated to 111.57 with the news, but there was no follow-through and the pair holds near its recent highs. The 4 hours chart shows that the price advanced further above its 100 and 200 SMAs, while technical indicators hold within positive territory, although with no clear directional strength. The pair has a major resistance around 112.00, the 38.2% retracement of the November/December rally, with a break above it probably triggering some stops and fueling further short term advances up to 112.90 during the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 111.60 111.20 110.95

Resistance levels: 112.00 112.45 112.90

