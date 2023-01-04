USDJPY had experienced a significant uptrend in the past year, climbing to a 32-year high of 151.94 in mid-October. However, the pair has been experiencing a prolonged downside correction since then, with the price hitting a fresh seven-month low of 129.50 in the previous daily session.
The short-term oscillators currently suggest that bearish forces have gained total control. Specifically, the RSI is declining near its 30-oversold zone, while the MACD histogram is retreating further below both zero and its red signal line.
Should the downfall persist, the price could retest its recent seven-month low of 129.50. Sliding beneath that floor, the pair might descend to form fresh multi-month lows, where the May 2022 low of 126.40 could provide downside protection. A violation of the latter could turn the spotlight to the March 2022 support of 121.20.
Alternatively, should the buying interest intensify, the December support of 133.62 could now act as the initial resistance region. Violating that zone, the bulls may then aim for 134.50 before the 138.10 resistance zone comes under examination. Breaking above the latter, the price could then ascend to challenge 142.24.
In brief, USDJPY appears set to post fresh lows as the technical picture is constantly deteriorating and downside risks are intensifying. What’s more, the descending 50-day simple moving average (SMA) is closing the gap with the 200-day SMA, where a potential death cross could accelerate the decline.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.6840, more gains in the docket
The Australian Dollar is among the best performers on Wednesday, although easing US indexes ahead of the close weighed on AUD/USD. Still, encouraging Chinese news point to additional gains for the pair.
USD/JPY remains volatile, extends recovery towards 132.60
The USD/JPY pair added over 200 pips during US trading hours, further recovering from a weekly low of 129.49. Easing US Dollar demand and BoJ’s back and forth backed the advance.
EUR/USD battles to retain 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and pierced the 1.0600 threshold following hawkish FOMC Meeting Minutes and tepid US data weighing on the market’s optimism. Bulls, however, are not yet done.
Gold bulls poised to challenge six-month highs
Gold resumed its advance and traded as high as $1,865.12, a level that was last seen early in June 2022. USD came under selling pressure, giving up all of Tuesday’s gains and even falling to fresh weekly lows.
Coinbase reaches $100 million settlement with New York regulators, set to expand its compliance program
Coinbase had a run-in with the regulators back in 2021 following reports of unidentified customers and failure to monitor their activity. Finally coming to an end, the case reached a settlement with Coinbase also committing to improving its compliance strategies.