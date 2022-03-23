USD/JPY
The USDJPY rose to the highest in six years on Wednesday, in extension of Tuesday’s 1.1% rally (the biggest one-day advance since Nov 10), as dollar continues to benefit from rising optimism on expectations of more aggressive Fed, while yen continues to weaken on diverging Fed/BOJ policies.
Close above pivots at 119.50/120.00 (Fibo 76.4% of 125.84/98.99 / psychological) was strong bullish signal for extension of the upleg from 114.64 (Mar 4 low), a part of larger uptrend from 102.59 (Jan 2021 low).
Immediate target lays at 121.67 (Jan 2016 high), with bulls capable of travelling to the levels last seen in 2015 (123.74 (Nov 215 peak) and 125.84 (2015 high).
Daily techs point to bullish bias above broken Fibo barrier at 119.50, now reverted to solid support, which should contain dips on overbought conditions.
Res: 121.41; 121.67; 122.00; 123.00.
Sup: 120.79; 120.00; 119.50; 119.00.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 123
- R2 122.01
- R1 121.41
- PP 120.42
-
- S1 119.82
- S2 118.83
- S3 118.22
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD declines below 1.3250 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the early European session and fell below 1.3250. The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics revealed that inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), jumped to 6.2% on a yearly basis in February from 5.5% in January.
EUR/USD edges lower toward 1.1000 as dollar holds its ground
EUR/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.1050 earlier in the day with the dollar holding its ground amid the souring market mood. With US stock index futures trading in the red, the US Dollar Index is posting small daily gains above 98.50.
Gold climbs back above $1,930 level amid cautious market mood
Gold regained traction on Wednesday amid the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The Fed’s hawkish outlook, elevated US bond yields could act as a headwind for the precious metal.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos take a break to rethink directional bias
Bitcoin price is facing blockades, pausing its uptrend and even reversing it. This sudden lack of momentum has allowed bears to take control. As a result, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins are also undergoing minor retracement.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
It might be darkest before dawn – the Russia-Ukraine war seems stuck in the mud after a month of fighting, but this stalemate could be a prelude to a deal.