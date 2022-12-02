USD/JPY
The USDJPY dips further in early European trading on Friday, in extension of previous day’s nearly 2% drop and hit the lowest levels since mid-August, holding in red for the fifth consecutive day and being on track for significant weekly loss.
Fresh bearish signals were generated on Thursday’s close below 135.47 (Fibo 76.4% of 130.39/151.94 upleg) and today’s probe below 200DMA (134.50).
Daily close below the latter is required to confirm signal and further weaken near-term structure for fresh acceleration lower.
Bearish daily studies support the action, however, oversold conditions warn that bears may take a breather, before resuming, with price adjustment to provide better levels to -re-enter bearish market.
Extended upticks should stay capped under falling daily Tenkan-sen to keep larger bears intact.
The dollar lost ground vs yen after larger uptrend pushed indicators on all larger timeframes deeply in overbought territory, while interventions from Japanese authorities contributed to fresh strength of yen.
In addition, the greenback was weighed by signals that the Fed is about to ease the pace of its policy tightening, following recent four large hikes in a row that pushed the interest rates towards projected tops, while the central bank also wants to slow and assess the impact of its latest actions.
US job report for November is in focus today and solid numbers would add to signals that the labor market remains resilient and contribute to Fed’s view that the economy might be in better than expected shape.
Res: 134.50; 135.47; 137.00; 137.50.
Sup: 133.62; 132.55; 131.73; 130.87.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 140.17
- R2 139.16
- R1 137.24
- PP 136.22
-
- S1 134.3
- S2 133.29
- S3 131.36
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0500 after US NFP data
EUR/USD dropped below 1.0450 but managed to stage a modest rebound. The US Dollar preserves its strength against its rivals and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction after the data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000 in November.
GBP/USD turns south on upbeat US jobs report, trades below 1.2200
GBP/USD lost nearly 100 pips with the immediate reaction to the upbeat November jobs report from the US and broke below 1.2200. The US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains above 105.00 after the data showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000.
Gold retreats below $1,790 as US yields surge on US NFP
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,790 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day near 3.6% after the bigger-than-expected November job growth, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
FTX exchange collapse, loss of $3.1 billion could have been avoided on one condition
FTX exchange, founded by Samuel Bankman-Fried (SBF), has consistently made headlines over the past month for its liquidity crisis and triggering a collapse in the crypto ecosystem.
AMC advances more than 3% in premarket day after being halted
AMC stock is up 3.4% in Friday's premarket just a day after authorities halted trading due to unusual volatility. Thursday saw options volume three times higher than the 20-day average.