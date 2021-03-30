USD/JPY
Bulls broke through psychological 110 barrier and hit one-year high in early Tuesday and pressure monthly cloud base (110.51), violation of which would open way for Mar 2020 high at 111.71.
Rally from January low (102.59) accelerated strongly in March, with the pair being on track for the biggest monthly gains since November 2016.
The dollar continues to rise as traders extend short covering, also boosted by growing optimism about swift economic recovery and widening US-Japan interest rate differential in dollar’s favor.
Bullish studies on larger timeframes support the notion as last week’s break above 200WMA and formation of 5/200WMA golden-cross further underpinned the rally.
Broken Fibo 76.4% barrier (109.56) reverted to solid support, followed by former high at 109.36 (Mar 15) with extended downticks to find footstep at rising 10DMA (109.17) and keep bulls intact.
Res: 110.51; 110.68, 110.91; 111.28.
Sup: 110.00; 109.72; 109.56; 109.36.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 110.45
- R2 110.15
- R1 109.98
- PP 109.68
-
- S1 109.5
- S2 109.2
- S3 109.03
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh four-month low amid rising US yields
EUR/USD has extended its falls, dipping below 1.1750 to hit the lowest since November. US yields are rising ahead of President Biden's speech on infrastructure spending while virus-ravaged Europe struggles with its vaccination campaign. US Consumer Confidence is eyed.
GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, with sterling remaining bid as the UK opens up and COVID-19 cases continue falling. Cable is resisting higher US yields which keep the dollar bid.
GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, with sterling remaining bid as the UK opens up and COVID-19 cases continue falling. Cable is resisting higher US yields which keep the dollar bid.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
ADA price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.