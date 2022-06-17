USD/JPY
The dollar regained traction and bounced on Friday, after two-day pullback from new highest since 1998 was contained by Fibo support at 132.05 (38.2% of 126.36/135.57 upleg.
The sentiment for yen was soured by today’s Bank of Japan’s decision to keep their monetary policy unchanged that would further widen the gap between hawkish Fed and neutral BoJ.
Strong bullish acceleration in early Friday has already retraced 76.4% of 135.57/131.49 pullback, suggesting that corrective phase is likely over.
Daily tech returned to full bullish setup and underpin the action for attack Wednesday’s peak at 135.57, violation of which would open way for further advance towards Fibo projections at 136.13 and 138.00.
On the other side, overbought conditions and fading bullish momentum on weekly chart, along with formation of weekly Doji candle, require caution.
Broken 10DMA offers initial support at 133.78, followed by pivotal supports at 131.49 (correction low) and 131.05 (20DMA) loss of which would weaken near-term structure.
Res: 135.16; 135.57; 136.13; 138.00.
Sup: 134.00; 133.78; 132.75; 131.49.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 137.28
- R2 135.98
- R1 134.1
- PP 132.8
-
- S1 130.92
- S2 129.62
- S3 127.74
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plummets below 1.0500 as dollar gathers momentum
EUR/USD trades below 1.0500 ahead of the weekend, giving up most of its post-Fed gains. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated on Friday that they are "acutely focused" on returning inflation to 2% and the US Dollar Index was last seen rising 0.7% on the day.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2200 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide and declined below 1.2200 on Friday, erasing a large portion of the BOE-inspired rally. Following the two-day slump, the dollar continues to gather strength ahead of the weekend, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold retreats to $1,840, looks to post weekly losses
Gold has turned south amid recovering US Treasury bond yields in the second half of the day on Friday and retreated to the $1,840 area. On a weekly basis, XAU/USD remains on track to close in negative territory.
Analyst says Bitcoin price hasn’t hit bottom but it presents great buying opportunity
FXStreet sat down with technical analyst Eric Thies to evaluate where Bitcoin price could be heading next. We talked about the probability of a dead cat bounce and forecasted when BTC could bottom out.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!