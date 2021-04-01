USD/JPY – EUR/JPY – CAD/JPY
USDJPY we wrote: All targets hit & outlook remains positive but we are severely overbought in the short term, so to could consolidate sideways.
We did consolidate as predicted.
EURJPY reached 130.04
CADJPY tested important resistance at 8790/8810 & topped 14 pips above.
Daily Analysis
USDJPY hit all our targets for the week in 1 day! Outlook remains positive but just be aware that we are overbought short term. The downside should be limited with support at 110.40/30 & 110.00/109.90.
A break above 111.00 (is expected eventually) targets 111.40/50 & 111.65/75.
EURJPY still in with a chance of a head & shoulders forming if we hold below 130.00, which we certainly did yesterday. However a break above here targets 130.15/20 before a retest of the March high at 130.55/65.
First support at 129.50/45. Second support at 129.20/10 likely to see a low for the day if tested. Stops below 128.95.
CADJPY retests important resistance at 8790/8810. We are hovering here. A break above 8825 however sees the next leg of the bull trend commence initially targeting 8845/50 & 8885/95.
A move back below 8770 is likely to trigger further losses to first support at 8745/35, perhaps as far as support at 8710/00, which is likely to see a low for the day if tested.
Chart
