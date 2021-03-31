USD/JPY – EUR/JPY – CAD/JPY

USDJPY we wrote: bottomed exactly at strong support at 109.40/20 & hit the firsttarget of 109.70/80 but further gains are likely this week to 110.10/20, 110.70/80.

Perfect!! All targets hit & outlook remains positive but we are severely overbought inthe short term, so to could consolidate sideways.

EURJPY beat strong resistance at 1.2935/45 & now using this level as support.

CADJPY continues higher to the next target of 8765/75 as predicted.

Daily analysis

USDJPY hit all our targets for the week in 1 day! Outlook remains positive but just beaware that we are overbought short term. The downside should be limited withsupport at 110.40/30 & 110.00/109.90.

A break above 111.00 (is expected eventually) targets 111.40/50 & 111.65/75.

EURJPY holding what is now support at 129.35/45 as we reach 129.88. Still in with achance of a head & shoulders forming if we hold below 130.00. However a breakabove here targets 130.15/20 before a retest of the March high at 130.55/65.

First support at 129.50/45. Second support at 129.20/10 likely to see a low for theday if tested. Stops below 128.95.

CADJPY hits 8765/75 as expected, perhaps as far as a retest of important resistanceat 8790/8810 today, where we watch for a negative double top. A break above 8815however sees the next leg of the bull trend commence.

First support at 8740/30. Second support at 8700/8690 likely to see a low for the dayif tested.

