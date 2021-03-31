USD/JPY – EUR/JPY – CAD/JPY
USDJPY we wrote: bottomed exactly at strong support at 109.40/20 & hit the firsttarget of 109.70/80 but further gains are likely this week to 110.10/20, 110.70/80.
Perfect!! All targets hit & outlook remains positive but we are severely overbought inthe short term, so to could consolidate sideways.
EURJPY beat strong resistance at 1.2935/45 & now using this level as support.
CADJPY continues higher to the next target of 8765/75 as predicted.
Daily analysis
USDJPY hit all our targets for the week in 1 day! Outlook remains positive but just beaware that we are overbought short term. The downside should be limited withsupport at 110.40/30 & 110.00/109.90.
A break above 111.00 (is expected eventually) targets 111.40/50 & 111.65/75.
EURJPY holding what is now support at 129.35/45 as we reach 129.88. Still in with achance of a head & shoulders forming if we hold below 130.00. However a breakabove here targets 130.15/20 before a retest of the March high at 130.55/65.
First support at 129.50/45. Second support at 129.20/10 likely to see a low for theday if tested. Stops below 128.95.
CADJPY hits 8765/75 as expected, perhaps as far as a retest of important resistanceat 8790/8810 today, where we watch for a negative double top. A break above 8815however sees the next leg of the bull trend commence.
First support at 8740/30. Second support at 8700/8690 likely to see a low for the dayif tested.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.17 after data, ahead of Biden's speech
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, but off the highs, as markets await President Biden's critical infrastructure speech. Europe's covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB's Lagarde dared markets to test the bank. EZ CPI missed with 1.3%. US ADP NFP also fell short with 517K.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
$600 million in leveraged positions liquidated as Bitcoin price crashes 5%
Data from Bybt shows that $598,193,833 worth of leveraged positions have been liquidated over the past hour after Bitcoin took a sudden 5% nosedive.
Deliveroo fails to deliver for investors in IPO!
Deliveroo dumps on London debut, IPO fails to excite. Shares drop 30% before staging a modest recovery. Deliveroo fails to secure the backing of some institutional investors.