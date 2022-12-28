USD/JPY
The USDJPY remains at the front foot and rose to one-week high on Wednesday, but bulls face headwinds at 134.40 zone and pulled back after failing to break through barriers provided by daily Tenkan-sen / 50% retracement of 138.17/130.56, which generates initial signal of recovery stall.
Daily studies support the notion as 14-d momentum indicator remains in the negative territory and moving averages are in bearish setup, with triple death-cross (5/200; 10/200 and 20/200 DMA’s) weighing on near-term action.
Daily close below 134.40 zone would add to negative signals and keep the downside vulnerable, but return below 5DMA (133.08) is required to signal that bears are re-taking control.
The pair is on track to end the second straight month with strong losses and monthly indicators are in steep decline, which adds to weakening structure and favors bearish scenario on the larger picture for now, however, bears look for a monthly close below cracked Fibo support at 133.09 (38.2% of 102.59/151.94 ascend) for confirmation.
Res: 134.40; 135.26; 136.11; 136.37.
Sup: 133.47; 133.08; 132.12; 130.56.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 134.84
- R2 134.22
- R1 133.88
- PP 133.26
-
- S1 132.92
- S2 132.3
- S3 131.96
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls take a breather around 0.6750
AUD/USD treads water around 0.6750 as it reassesses the optimism surrounding China’s unlock amid Thursday’s sluggish session. Also challenging the Aussie pair buyers during the second positive day are the fears emanating from Russia and upbeat US Treasury yields.
EUR/USD struggles to defend 1.0600
EUR/USD fades bounce off 1.0606 as bears keep the reins after retaking control the previous day, following a two-day winning streak. The major currency pair’s latest losses could be attributed to the strong US Treasury bond yields that triggered the US Dollar’s comeback.
Gold bears the burden of firmer United States Treasury bond yields
Gold price remains defensive around $1,805, after printing the first daily negative closing in three, as bears struggle to retake control amid the lackluster holiday season. In doing so, the yellow metal portrays the market’s fresh fears of inflation, emanating from China, as well as geopolitical tension surrounding Russia and Ukraine, which in turn propel US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar.
Bitcoin traders hanging on in the belief last-minute pop is still possible
BTC is no match for global market dynamics as traders are moving into bonds for safety in the last week of the year. Bitcoin price gets dragged below the surface as equities tank again on Tuesday.
Bad news for global inflation? [Video]
If the Chinese reopening story is positive for oil and commodity prices - and for the massively battered Chinese stocks, it’s bad news for global inflation.