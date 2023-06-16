USD/JPY
The USDJPY regained traction in early Friday after the Bank of Japan kept its policy unchanged that pushed yen lower across the board.
Fresh strength looks for retest of Thursday’s high at 141.50 (new 2023 peak) after bulls were strongly rejected here but remained in play as the action stayed above pivotal 140.00 support.
Bullish daily studies add to positive fundamentals, keeping near-term focus at the upside, with break of temporary barrier at 141.50 to open way towards target at 142.50 (Fibo 61.8% of 151.94/127.22 downtrend.
Weekly close above 140 level (reinforced by daily Tenkan-sen) is needed to further strengthen near-term structure.
Res: 141.50; 141.97; 142.50; 143.00.
Sup: 140.93; 140.45; 140.00; 139.71.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 142.82
- R2 142.16
- R1 141.26
- PP 140.6
-
- S1 139.7
- S2 139.04
- S3 138.14
As the week comes to a close, we’re left worried about the state of financial markets. We’ve just come through a run of central bank meetings, and on net, the takeaway has been that central banks remain committed to or seriously thinking about higher rates going forward.