USD/JPY
The USDJPY surged to new 2023 high in early Thursday, lifted by Fed’s ‘hawkish hold’, as the US central bank left interest rates unchanged, but signaled that rates may rise more in the second half of the year.
On the other hand, the Bank of Japan is expected to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy in the meeting on Friday, with wide gap between two central banks’ policies, working in favor of US dollar.
Japan’s government described the latest heavy selling of yen as undesirable, adding that they will continue to closely watch the market and ready to take an action if needed.
The pair was up nearly 1% in Asian / early European trading on Thursday and generated bullish signal on break of previous top at 140.93, with close above this level needed to confirm signal.
Technical studies on daily chart show fresh positive momentum and MA’s in bullish configuration, which underpins fresh advance, though overbought conditions warn that fresh bulls may lose traction.
Former top (140.93) reverted to support, followed by broken psychological 140 level, which should contain extended dips to keep bulls intact for extension through 141.97 (weekly cloud top) and attack at 142.50 (Fibo 61.8% of 151.94/127.22 descend).
Res: 141.50; 141.97; 142.50; 143.00.
Sup: 140.93; 140.00; 139.60; 139.01.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 141.47
- R2 140.88
- R1 140.47
- PP 139.87
-
- S1 139.46
- S2 138.87
- S3 138.46
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
