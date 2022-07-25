USD/JPY
The USDJPY is consolidating in early Monday after strong bearish acceleration last Thu/Fri that extended pullback from new 24-year high to two-week low (135.57).
Friday’s close below initial Fibo support at 136.31 (23.6% of 126.36/139.39 upleg) generated negative signal which was boosted by weekly bearish engulfing on the first weekly close in red in 8 weeks.
Pullback found temporary footstep as stochastic on daily chart entered oversold territory, RSI turned north from neutrality 50-territory and momentum moved into sideways mode above the negative zone borderline.
Overall picture remains bullish and sees current pullback preceding fresh push higher and dips are likely to provide better buying opportunities.
Scenario of bounce on pullback’s stall at 135.57 would require initial signal on close above 20DMA (136.82), with extension above 10DMA (137.59) to confirm reversal.
The second scenario includes deeper correction which should find firm ground at 134.40 zone (Fibo 38.2% / June higher base) to keep larger bulls in play.
Traders await Fed’s decision on Wednesday, with widely expected 0.75% rate hike, though 1% raise cannot be completely ruled out, despite sharply falling expectations percentage after initial euphoria seen last week.
US inflation remains high and Fed’s measures are expected to give results in some time that adds to expectations for a hawkish stance of Chief Powell’s outlook for coming months, which would offer fresh support to the US dollar.
Res: 136.81; 137.59; 137.95; 138.87.
Sup: 135.89; 135.57; 134.41; 134.26.
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 139.87
- R2 138.91
- R1 137.48
- PP 136.52
-
- S1 135.09
- S2 134.13
- S3 132.7
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.0250 amid renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is trading near 1.0250, recovering ground as the US dollar meets fresh supply amid a sudden positive shift in risk sentiment. Investors shrug off global economic slowdown worries and disappointing German IFO data.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2000 as risk flows return
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.2000 amid the return of risk flows, which weigh negatively on the safe-haven US dollar. The UK political uncertainty and worries over recession persist amid expectations of a 50 bps BOE rate hike in August.
Gold jumps back above $1,730 despite firmer yields
Gold price is picking up fresh bids, regaining $1,730 amid fresh USD weakness. European equities turn positive, ignoring looming recession fears. The further upside in the bullion could be limited by the rebound in the US Treasury yields.
Three reasons why Ethereum Classic is a sleeping giant
Vitalik Buterin commented on Ethereum Classic and its community in his recent talk at the Ethereum Community Conference. He affirmed that ETC is the original Ethereum chain and retains the blockchain prior to the attack.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!